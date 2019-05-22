DPS honors fallen Texas troopers at memorial service
AUSTIN (Nexstar)— The bagpipes and a gun salute filled the air with sound and smoke at the Texas Department of Public Safety headquarters in Austin, as agency leaders honored officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
DPS Director Colonel Steven McCraw says 221 Troopers, Rangers, and Special Agents have been killed in action since 1823.
"It takes courage, both mental and physical to knowingly risk your life every day to protect people," McCraw said, acknowledging the Troopers who were shot and hit by drivers on Texas roads.
"Since January 2016, we’ve had 51 Troopers hit from behind by vehicles while they’re on the side of the road parked while enforcing or protecting people," McCraw said.
While honoring the fallen, DPS took the opportunity to remind Texas drivers about road safety.
"Reduce those distractions, pay attention out there," said Texas Highway Patrol Sergeant Robbie Barrera. "We are out there to protect you and to make sure that you got home safely to your loved ones, so make sure that we get home safely also."
DPS also recognized fallen Trooper Terry Wayne Miller, who was killed in October 1999. His widow and daughter presented a wreath at the memorial service.
Other family members of fallen troopers attended the service.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar served as keynote speaker.
"Over all of the years that I have interfaced as an elected official and as a public citizen of this great state with those that work for Department of Public Safety, there is no other law-enforcement agency that has the highest level of professionalism, courtesy, respect, and it is always a great joy to interact with those individuals," Hegar said Tuesday morning.
No Troopers lost their lives on the job in 2018. The department posted a list with more information about the fallen officers on its website.
More Texas Politics Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Texas House passes bill to further prevent surprise medical bills
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On a 146-0 vote, legislators in the Texas House approved a bill this week to further prevent patients with state-regulated health plans from getting surprise medical bills.
Senate Bill 1264, filed by State Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, and sponsored by State Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, in the Texas House, prevents patients from getting balance billed in situations where they unknowingly and unintentionally receive out-of-network care. Balance billing occurs when a doctor, hospital or health care provider is out of network. SB 1264 also creates an arbitration process that removes patient-initiated mediation and expands the Texas Department of Insurance mediation program between health plans and out-of-network providers.
“This is an incredibly supportive step in lowering skyrocketing out-of-pocket healthcare costs in Texas,” Dr. Oliverson said in a statement.Read the Full Article
-
Heated confrontations, last-minute hustle revives dead mental health overhaul bill
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A $100 million overhaul to the state's mental health system survived a hectic, heated, and bitter fight between Republican leadership in the Texas House and a small group of Tea Party House members.
A bill establishing the Texas Mental Health Care Consortium was left for dead earlier in the night on a technicality, found by Bedford Republican Jonathan Stickland. The Consortium was a key part of Senate Bill 10, one of Governor Greg Abbott's priority items. SB 10 was voted unanimously out of the Texas Senate and needed to pass the Texas House by midnight Tuesday.
Rep. Stickland noticed the bill analysis did not adequately describe the bill, leaving out all the organizations the bill would impact and who would be on the governing body of the Consortium.Read the Full Article
-
Senate approves bill to end mobile voting in Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Mobile voting, where county elections officials bring equipment to places like nursing homes, may soon be illegal in Texas.
State senators passed a bill to ban moving polling locations during early voting. The bill requires any polling place to remain at the same location throughout the early voting location.
Supporters of the bill say it keeps authorities from giving some people an easier way to vote, while excluding others from that opportunity.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses
- New tradition for UT class rings takes on an orange glow