Doggett looking to represent ‘a united Austin’ in new Texas district

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett confirmed Monday he will be running to represent Austin’s newly-created 37th congressional district in 2022.

The longtime congressman made the announcement in front of Bryker Woods Elementary School in central Austin, a school he attended as a child and the place he launched his first congressional campaign in 1994.

“What I’m doing today is submitting my application for another two years of service,” Doggett said, his wife Libby by his side and a group of supporters behind him.

Doggett currently represents District 35, which covers about a fifth of Travis County along with parts of San Antonio. The congressman has seen his districts shuffled around over the years as lawmakers redrew the boundaries.

“I have always in my heart wanted to be back representing a united Austin,” an emotional Doggett said Monday.

District 37 is one of two new Texas congressional districts following the results of the 2020 U.S. Census. It contains most of Austin, west of Interstate 35, and will swallow up the majority of local democratic voters and strengthen opportunities for GOP candidates in surrounding areas like Williamson County.

Doggett said Republicans, “have cracked Williamson County, which is becoming bluer and is a county in which Democrats have a chance of winning.”

State Rep. Jacey Jetton (R-Sugar Land), who sits on the house redistricting committee, maintains the map-drawing process was transparent and fair.

“Our focus was making sure that particular populations were pulled together and kept together,” Jetton told KXAN.