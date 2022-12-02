AUSTIN (KXAN) — Senators on Tuesday passed legislation cementing federal protections for same-sex marriage, following approval from the House in July. A majority of Texas Republicans voted against the measure, while Texas Democrats approved.

The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act in a 61-36 vote, with 12 Republicans joining with all Democrats present to advance the bill across the Capitol complex. The measure required 60 votes to pass.

Both of Texas’s senators, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, who are Republican, voted “Nay” Tuesday.

The House passed its version of the bill in July, in a 267-157 vote, with 47 Republicans joining all Democrats present in supporting the measure. Seven Republicans did not vote.

When the House voted in July, 22 Republican Texas representatives voted “Nay,” one voted “Yea,” and one did not vote. All 12 Democratic representatives voted ‘Yea.’

Here’s a breakdown of how they each voted:

DistrictRepresentativePartyVote
1stLouie GohmertRepublicanNay
2ndDan CrenshawRepublicanNay
3rdVan TaylorRepublicanNay
4thPat FallonRepublicanNay
5thLance GoodenRepublicanNay
6thJake EllzeyRepublicanNay
7thLizzie FletcherDemocratYea
8thBrady KevinRepublicanNay
9thAl Green DemocratYea
10thMichael T. McCaulRepublicanNay
11thAugust PflugerRepublicanNay
12thKay GrangerRepublicanNay
13thRonny JacksonRepublicanNay
14thRandy WeberRepublicanNay
15thVicente GonzalezDemocratYea
16thVeronica EscobarDemocratYea
17thPete SessionsRepublicanNay
18thShelia Jackson LeeDemocratYea
19thJodey ArringtonRepublicanNay
20thJoaquin CastroDemocratYea
21stChip RoyRepublicanNay
22ndTroy E. NehlsRepublicanNay
23rdTony GonzalesRepublicanYea
24thBeth Van DuyneRepublicanNay
25thRoger WilliamsRepublicanNay
26thMichael BurgessRepublicanNay
27thMichael CloudRepublicanNay
28thHenry CuellarDemocratYea
29thSylvia GarciaDemocratYea
30thEddie Bernice JohnsonDemocratYea
31stJohn CarterRepublicanNay
32ndColin AllredDemocratYea
33rdMarc VeaseyDemocratYea
34thMayra FloresRepublicanNay
35thLloyd DoggettDemocratYea
36thBrian BabinRepublicanNo vote

Though the act does not completely protect rights granted by the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which legalized same-sex unions, it does protect some, should that decision be overturned.

The bill will head to the House for a second time because of an added amendment. If approved, it will then head to President Biden for his signature.