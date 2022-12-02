AUSTIN (KXAN) — Senators on Tuesday passed legislation cementing federal protections for same-sex marriage, following approval from the House in July. A majority of Texas Republicans voted against the measure, while Texas Democrats approved.
The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act in a 61-36 vote, with 12 Republicans joining with all Democrats present to advance the bill across the Capitol complex. The measure required 60 votes to pass.
Both of Texas’s senators, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, who are Republican, voted “Nay” Tuesday.
The House passed its version of the bill in July, in a 267-157 vote, with 47 Republicans joining all Democrats present in supporting the measure. Seven Republicans did not vote.
When the House voted in July, 22 Republican Texas representatives voted “Nay,” one voted “Yea,” and one did not vote. All 12 Democratic representatives voted ‘Yea.’
Here’s a breakdown of how they each voted:
|District
|Representative
|Party
|Vote
|1st
|Louie Gohmert
|Republican
|Nay
|2nd
|Dan Crenshaw
|Republican
|Nay
|3rd
|Van Taylor
|Republican
|Nay
|4th
|Pat Fallon
|Republican
|Nay
|5th
|Lance Gooden
|Republican
|Nay
|6th
|Jake Ellzey
|Republican
|Nay
|7th
|Lizzie Fletcher
|Democrat
|Yea
|8th
|Brady Kevin
|Republican
|Nay
|9th
|Al Green
|Democrat
|Yea
|10th
|Michael T. McCaul
|Republican
|Nay
|11th
|August Pfluger
|Republican
|Nay
|12th
|Kay Granger
|Republican
|Nay
|13th
|Ronny Jackson
|Republican
|Nay
|14th
|Randy Weber
|Republican
|Nay
|15th
|Vicente Gonzalez
|Democrat
|Yea
|16th
|Veronica Escobar
|Democrat
|Yea
|17th
|Pete Sessions
|Republican
|Nay
|18th
|Shelia Jackson Lee
|Democrat
|Yea
|19th
|Jodey Arrington
|Republican
|Nay
|20th
|Joaquin Castro
|Democrat
|Yea
|21st
|Chip Roy
|Republican
|Nay
|22nd
|Troy E. Nehls
|Republican
|Nay
|23rd
|Tony Gonzales
|Republican
|Yea
|24th
|Beth Van Duyne
|Republican
|Nay
|25th
|Roger Williams
|Republican
|Nay
|26th
|Michael Burgess
|Republican
|Nay
|27th
|Michael Cloud
|Republican
|Nay
|28th
|Henry Cuellar
|Democrat
|Yea
|29th
|Sylvia Garcia
|Democrat
|Yea
|30th
|Eddie Bernice Johnson
|Democrat
|Yea
|31st
|John Carter
|Republican
|Nay
|32nd
|Colin Allred
|Democrat
|Yea
|33rd
|Marc Veasey
|Democrat
|Yea
|34th
|Mayra Flores
|Republican
|Nay
|35th
|Lloyd Doggett
|Democrat
|Yea
|36th
|Brian Babin
|Republican
|No vote
Though the act does not completely protect rights granted by the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which legalized same-sex unions, it does protect some, should that decision be overturned.
The bill will head to the House for a second time because of an added amendment. If approved, it will then head to President Biden for his signature.