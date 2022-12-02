AUSTIN (KXAN) — Senators on Tuesday passed legislation cementing federal protections for same-sex marriage, following approval from the House in July. A majority of Texas Republicans voted against the measure, while Texas Democrats approved.

The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act in a 61-36 vote, with 12 Republicans joining with all Democrats present to advance the bill across the Capitol complex. The measure required 60 votes to pass.

Both of Texas’s senators, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, who are Republican, voted “Nay” Tuesday.

The House passed its version of the bill in July, in a 267-157 vote, with 47 Republicans joining all Democrats present in supporting the measure. Seven Republicans did not vote.

When the House voted in July, 22 Republican Texas representatives voted “Nay,” one voted “Yea,” and one did not vote. All 12 Democratic representatives voted ‘Yea.’

Here’s a breakdown of how they each voted:

District Representative Party Vote 1st Louie Gohmert Republican Nay 2nd Dan Crenshaw Republican Nay 3rd Van Taylor Republican Nay 4th Pat Fallon Republican Nay 5th Lance Gooden Republican Nay 6th Jake Ellzey Republican Nay 7th Lizzie Fletcher Democrat Yea 8th Brady Kevin Republican Nay 9th Al Green Democrat Yea 10th Michael T. McCaul Republican Nay 11th August Pfluger Republican Nay 12th Kay Granger Republican Nay 13th Ronny Jackson Republican Nay 14th Randy Weber Republican Nay 15th Vicente Gonzalez Democrat Yea 16th Veronica Escobar Democrat Yea 17th Pete Sessions Republican Nay 18th Shelia Jackson Lee Democrat Yea 19th Jodey Arrington Republican Nay 20th Joaquin Castro Democrat Yea 21st Chip Roy Republican Nay 22nd Troy E. Nehls Republican Nay 23rd Tony Gonzales Republican Yea 24th Beth Van Duyne Republican Nay 25th Roger Williams Republican Nay 26th Michael Burgess Republican Nay 27th Michael Cloud Republican Nay 28th Henry Cuellar Democrat Yea 29th Sylvia Garcia Democrat Yea 30th Eddie Bernice Johnson Democrat Yea 31st John Carter Republican Nay 32nd Colin Allred Democrat Yea 33rd Marc Veasey Democrat Yea 34th Mayra Flores Republican Nay 35th Lloyd Doggett Democrat Yea 36th Brian Babin Republican No vote

Though the act does not completely protect rights granted by the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which legalized same-sex unions, it does protect some, should that decision be overturned.

The bill will head to the House for a second time because of an added amendment. If approved, it will then head to President Biden for his signature.