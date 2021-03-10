Democratic leader having ‘good-faith’ conversations with Gov. Greg Abbott on police reform

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State Sen. Royce West, a Dallas Democrat, said he had “good-faith” conversations with Gov. Greg Abbott this week about police reform efforts taking shape in the Texas Legislature.

West is the author of the George Floyd Act which would ban chokeholds, require officers to intervene when they witness the use of excessive force and address protections that shield officers from civil lawsuits, known as qualified immunity.

“I feel real good in terms of the governor’s good-faith efforts to make sure that something gets passed,” West said.

West acknowledged any attempt to reform qualified immunity will be met with opposition from many Republican leaders and police unions.

He said his goal is to pass some form of police reform this legislative session, even if it requires compromise.

“It is a huge sticking point, and the reality is that we’re going to have to figure out whether or not that will pass,” West said.

Abbott’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment on the governor’s meeting with West. A companion bill in the Texas House had its first reading in the Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee on Feb. 25.

Qualified immunity could stall federal police reform efforts, too.

The U.S. House passed the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act last week, but 10 Republican votes are needed in the Senate.

Kevin Lawrence, executive director of the Texas Municipal Police Association, said his organization supports many aspects of the federal proposal. But he said stripping officers of qualified immunity has to be off the table.

A Reuters report in 2020 found judges across the country inconsistently apply protections under qualified immunity.

“On appeal, plaintiffs fared worst in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which encompasses Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. There, where judges habitually follow precedents that favor police, the appellate court granted 64% of police requests for immunity in excessive force cases from 2005 to 2019,” the report said. “By contrast, the 9th Circuit — covering 11 Western states and territories, including California — has set a higher bar for police. Appellate judges there granted just 42% of police requests for immunity in excessive force cases over the same years.”

“It would cause fewer and fewer people to take on that role,” Lawrence said.

Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Austin is hopeful the House’s qualified immunity change survives the Senate.

“It is just a question of whether or not a law enforcement officer who violates their responsibility to the public can be held accountable,” Doggett said.

Political experts believe there is an opportunity for police reform in Texas if it involves investing additional resources.

“The problems are the positions taken by the outer ideological wings in both parties,” said Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project.

