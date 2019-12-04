Democrat Wendy Davis officially files to run for House of Representatives in Central Texas

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014 file photo, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis waves to supporters after making her concession speech in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis announced Monday, July 22, 2019, that she’s running for Congress in 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Democrat challenger to a Texas Representative has filed to run in a race that went down to the wire last year.

On Wednesday morning, Wendy Davis officially filed to run in Texas’ 21st congressional district, which covers parts of Austin, parts of San Antonio and much of the Hill Country.

Davis was surrounded by campaign supporters and volunteers as she submitted more than 1,600 signatures from Texans to back up her campaign.

She will pose a direct challenge to Republican Representative Chip Roy, who narrowly won the district in 2018.

Davis said “I’m running for Congress to be a voice for families who have struggled in silence with unaffordable health care and prescription drug prices, skyrocketing college tuition, schools that aren’t adequately funded and less safe than they should be, and without the clean air and water that our kids deserve.”

The seat has been in Republican hands for decades, but Roy defeated Democratic challenger Joseph Kopser by just two points last year.