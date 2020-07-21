Democrat MJ Hegar raises $1 million in week since Senate primary runoff, campaign says

MJ Hegar, democratic candidate for Texas’ U.S. Senate seat, answers questions from reporters at the Texas Democratic Party headquarters in Austin on March 3, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — MJ Hegar, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas, raised more than $1 million in the week since defeating Royce West in the primary runoff on July 14, according to her campaign.

Hegar’s campaign said the post-runoff blitz, from July 15-21, marked its best fundraising week to date. She’ll face incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn in the general election in November.

“Together we are building the grassroots-powered team that will deliver a healthy dose of Texas values to DC and send Senator Cornyn packing in November,” Hegar’s campaign said in a statement.

Through June 30, Hegar had raised more than $6.6 million, according to federal campaign finance records. She finished the period with $902,092 on hand.

Cornyn, still, holds a significant fundraising advantage over Hegar. He raised $16.6 million from Jan. 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. He has $14.5 million on hand.

Cornyn led Hegar by 8 points in a pre-runoff poll by CBS News with 15% of voters undecided.