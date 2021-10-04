Democrat Mike Collier makes 2nd try for Texas lieutenant governor

Democrat Mike Collier has formally launched a second try for Texas lieutenant governor. He officially kicked off his campaign to unseat Patrick, saying fundamental rights “are hanging by a thread” and imploring Texans to elect new leadership (Courtesy of Mike Collier campaign)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Republican incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has a new opponent for the 2022 race.

Democrat Mike Collier has formally launched a second try for Texas lieutenant governor. He officially kicked off his campaign to unseat Patrick, saying fundamental rights “are hanging by a thread” and imploring Texans to elect new leadership.

Collier, an accountant who lost to Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick by 4.8 percentage points in 2018, made his entry official months after forming an exploratory campaign, although he had made clear that he intended to make another run.

Today, I’m proud to officially announce my candidacy for Lt. Governor of Texas



Folks, our fundamental rights are hanging by a thread, & we need leaders who will do right, & risk consequences for Texas



In 2018, we nearly beat Dan Patrick & in 2022 we will finish what we started pic.twitter.com/HZ7Z9Pbtpg — Mike Collier (@CollierForTexas) October 4, 2021

Collier said he has raised more than $1 million so far, and both he and Dowd are starting off without going on the attack against each other. It is Collier’s third bid for statewide office after also running for comptroller in 2014.

In his announcement, Collier said:

“People are exhausted. Exhausted of a negligent state government. Exhausted of a politics of hate and vitriol. And exhausted of politicians who refuse to do what is right and would rather do what is in the interest of their careers, of their bank accounts, and of their power.”

The race for lieutenant governor also now includes former Bush campaign strategist Matthew Dowd, who announced in September that he’ll run as a Democrat.

Democrats are still waiting for a candidate for governor, although former congressman Beto O’Rourke has said he is considering a run. No Democrat has won a statewide office in Texas since 1994.

Reporter Maggie Glynn will have a full report on KXAN News at 6 p.m.