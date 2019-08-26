Dark money group brings provider-insurance battle to Texas TV screens

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The “dark money” group Doctor Patient Unity is spending thousands of dollars on television ads this summer urging Texas Senators Cruz and Cornyn to oppose a policy trying to curb surprise medical bills. Congress is expected to take up a series of bills to lessen the financial load on patients when health providers and health insurance can’t agree on who pays what.

Usually “surprise medical bills” happen when an out-of-network doctor sees a patient at a hospital. Many times the patient does not know the doctor is out-of-network but is left with the bill when the insurance company doesn’t cover it. A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pension committee will debate a bill on whether the government should set rates doctors can charge for out-of-network work.

Doctor Patient Unity — a group allied with large doctor, hospital, and provider associations — is spending millions of dollars across the state on television commercials urging Senators to say no to “government rate setting.”

According to documents from the Federal Communications Commission, Janna Rutland is the treasurer for the group. Her address is listed as a P.O. Box in Birmingham, Alabama. Doctor Patient Unity does not have to disclose who is paying for the ads because they are issue ads and not political ads for or against a certain candidate.

Rutland did not list any contact information on the FCC documents. The group’s website lists a generic contact email. KXAN reached out via email and has not heard back yet.

The TV ads were placed by Del Cielo Media, an ad placing agency from the D.C. suburbs in Alexandria, Virginia.

