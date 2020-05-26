Conservative think tank notes 7 cases of absentee voter fraud in Texas since 2015

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo wearing gloves, a King County Election worker collect ballots from a drop box in the Washington State primary in Seattle. Washington is a vote by mail state. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Democrats are now much more likely than Republicans to support their state conducting elections exclusively by mail, 47% to 29%. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A database of voter fraud cases established by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation notes 24 cases of voter fraud in Texas since 2015, seven of which involved fraudulent absentee ballots, as debate rages over whether Texans should be able to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ongoing state and federal lawsuits are challenging whether all Texans, regardless of age or disability, should be able to vote by mail to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Republicans, like Attorney General Ken Paxton, have warned that expanded vote by mail would lead to widespread election fraud, while Democrats say voters shouldn’t have to sacrifice their health to exercise a constitutional right.

