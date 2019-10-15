Conservative group releases secret recording of GOP Speaker Bonnen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A conservative political non-profit released the long-awaited audio of a meeting between the group’s leader, Michael Quinn Sullivan, Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, and former Chairman of the Republican House Caucus, Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock.

The secretly-recorded meeting with Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen was at the Texas capitol after the 2019 legislative session.

At the insistence of @TexasGOP leaders, the full audio and a transcript of the June 12 meeting between @MQSullivan, @RepDennisBonnen, & @Burrows4TX are being made available for public review==> https://t.co/mNZSEve5XB #txlege — Empower Texans (@EmpowerTexans) October 15, 2019

Big takeaways from the audio

The Speaker asked Sullivan to campaign against fellow Republicans.

“If you need some primaries to fight in… I will leave and Dustin will tell you some,” Bonnen said.

Michael Quinn Sullivan’s group Empower Texans often campaign against Republicans they see as not conservative enough. The audio shows Bonnen tried to convince Sullivan to move his efforts away from some members towards others.

“If I still have the same ten moderate republicans who don’t want to help on anything. I’m still unable to do what you and I would want done,” said Bonnen on the audio, “Joe Straus (Bonnen’s predecessor) wanted to govern from here and screw here. I would rather govern from here and screw there.”

Bonnen offered media credentials

“If we can make this work, I will put your guys on the floor next session,” Bonnen told Sullivan on the audio.

Empower Texans has a media arm, Texas Scorecard. The group has media credentials to work on the floor during the legislative session in the Texas Senate, not the House.

On the audio, Bonnen hints that he will grant media credentials to Texas Scorecard, and take them away from a member of the Texas press corps, the Quorum Report’s Scott Braddock.

What Speaker Bonnen is saying

Bonnen issued an apology to the 150 Texas House members in August in an email he titled “I’m sorry.”

Bonnen wrote, “I said terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally.”

The Texas Rangers and the Texas House General Investigative Committee announced they are looking into the meeting between Bonnen and Sullivan.

After Sullivan released the recording, Speaker Bonnen released a statement to KXAN.

“I have repeatedly called for the recording to be released because it will be immediately clear that no laws were broken. This was nothing more than a political discussion – the problem is that I had it with that guy. My colleagues have always deserved the facts and context this recording provides, and with clear evidence now disproving allegations of criminal wrongdoing, the House can finally move on,” wrote Bonnen.