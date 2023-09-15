HOUSTON (KXAN) — On Friday, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz for reelection, according to a news release from Cruz’s office.

CLEAT is the largest police officers union in Texas, the largest provider of legal services for Texas law enforcement officers, as well as the state’s largest alliance of local police officer associations, the release said. There are more than 26,00 members across the state.

“At a time when officers face increased hostility from anti law enforcement hate groups attempting to defund and destroy policing, political persecution from the highest levels of government and continual false legal charges from local DA’s, we need a fighter like Senator Cruz to stand up for us in the United States Senate. As the largest police union in Texas, we strongly endorse and support Senator Cruz,” Marvin Ryals, CLEAT President, said.