Changes to Texas’ permitless carry bill moving through legislature

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Senate made changes to the legislation that removes the state’s licensing requirement to carry firearms for people 21 years or older, according to documents released Sunday.

Among the amendments, police officers could take away a person’s gun at any time — if they believe it’s necessary to protect the person, an officer or anyone else. If the armed person is found not to be a threat, the gun can be returned.

The bill would also heighten the penalty for a felon caught carrying a gun.

On Thursday, negotiators in the Texas House and Senate announced they had reached an agreement on House Bill 1927, known commonly as the permitless carry bill.

The bill was passed by both the House and Senate, but changes made in the upper chamber required a conference committee of lawmakers to work out the differences.

The agreement needs votes of approval from the full House and Senate before going to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.