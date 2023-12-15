AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War have driven a wedge between the top two Democrats running to take on U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

After the Texas Democratic Party unanimously passed a resolution supporting a ceasefire, Dallas Congressman Colin Allred stopped short of echoing their calls.

“What we have to do in terms of this conflict is continue to try and get humanitarian aid into Gaza to try and protect civilians as much as possible — but, understanding, this is a war of choice by Hamas. They chose this war, they’re still holding over two hundred hostages right now. They can release those hostages, they can lay down their arms,” Rep. Allred told Nexstar in a Dec. 4 interview.

As a member of the House Foreign Affairs committee, Allred said this is a time for “mature and solid leadership.” He acknowledged Israel’s obligation to follow international law while supporting their ability to continue their operations in Gaza.

“Israel has every right to defend itself, but they have to do that within the context of the laws of war. And to me, democracies like ours – whether it’s the Americans or the Israelis – we are strengthened, not weakened, when we apply the standards and values of our country to the way we conduct ourselves in military conflicts,” Allred said.

San Antonio State Senator Roland Gutierrez, running against Allred for the Democratic nomination, is supporting a ceasefire and has called on Allred to take back his stance.

“I think he’s out of touch with reality here… Colin Allred needs to take back his position on this issue, because we need to stop the killing of women and children. That’s not who we are as a nation,” Gutierrez told Nexstar on Dec. 7.

Since Hamas terrorists killed 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7, Israeli counterattacks have killed almost 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza — two thirds of the dead women and children. The staggering death toll led the Texas Democratic Party to pass a resolution condemning Hamas and calling on Israel to pause the bombing.

“We have Jewish Democrats in our organization, we have progressives, we have conservatives, we have Asian Americans — the vote was unanimous, every single Jewish Democrat in our organization voted for the resolution,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said. “I understand that the complexities of the issue prevent Congressman Allred from supporting it. But from our perspective, we think that we have to, as leaders in the Democratic Party, encourage our Democratic leadership to work towards stopping this war in where there’s civilians in danger.”

The Democratic primary election is on March 5.