Secret recording leads to House Speaker Bonnen’s ouster

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced Tuesday morning that he will not seek re-election either as Speaker or as a representative in his district.

The move comes a week after the conservative political non-profit Empower Texans released audio of a meeting between Bonnen and the group’s leader, Michael Quinn Sullivan. Sullivan secretly recorded the meeting.

In one exchange, Bonnen offers to give media credentials and floor access to Sullivan’s group if they target 10 moderate Republicans in the primaries.

In Bonnen’s statement Tuesday, he included a list of 43 House Republicans — a majority of the caucus — that he says made it clear they no longer support him.

“Since Friday, I have had numerous conversations with Members who care deeply about the Texas House, and I respect the manner in which they have handled this entire situation. After much prayer, consultation, and thoughtful consideration with my family, it is clear that I can no longer seek re-election as State Representative of District 25, and subsequently, as Speaker of the House. I care deeply about this body and the work we have accomplished over the years, namely, the outstanding success we achieved in the 86th Legislature. My below colleagues have made clear that it is in the best interest of both myself and the House to move on, and I thank them for the respectful and thoughtful way in which they have convinced me to do so.” Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen

Key Republicans announced on Twitter they had pulled their support