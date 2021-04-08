Bill to create Texas active shooter warning system passes Texas House

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bill to create a statewide active shooter warning system passed Wednesday in the Texas House and is now on its way to the Senate.

House Bill 103 would implement a warning system to alert the public when an active shooter scene is ongoing. Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) filed the legislation following a 2019 mass shooting that killed seven people and injured 25 others in Odessa.

The idea with the warning system is to model it after emergency alerts used to notify people of abducted children (AMBER Alerts), missing seniors (Silver Alerts) or when members of law enforcement are critically injured (Blue Alert).

The bill would help seek out broadcast volunteers to air the alerts and relay information about the active shooter situation.

There was a hefty price tag on the bill when it was being drafted, around $8 million, but Landgraf said at the time it wouldn’t cost that much because it could be used along with other emergency systems already in place.

All Texas House members in attendance voted yes to the bill.