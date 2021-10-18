Bill that would make unlawful restraint of a dog a criminal offense passes in Texas Senate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bill that would create a criminal offense for the unlawful restraint of a dog passed in the Texas Senate Monday night on a 28-3 vote.

Senate Bill 5, also known as the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, will now head to the House for approval.

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the legislation earlier this year during the regular session, prompting many animal lovers to voice their disappointment on social media using the hashtag #AbbottHatesDogs. At the time, Abbott said the state already outlaws animal cruelty, and “Texas is no place for this kind of micro-managing and over-criminalization.”

The bill would require owners to provide adequate shelter, among other things, when leaving a dog outside and unattended on a restraint or tether. That tether or rope has to be an appropriate length as well.