AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas House lawmakers are expected on Friday to again take up Senate Bill 14, which would ban gender-affirming care for minors, after a vote was delayed earlier in the week when opponents filled the chamber’s gallery to protest it.

The bill was set for a vote Monday but the protests and a parliamentary move changed the plan.

As the debate started on Senate Bill 14, Rep. Mary González (D-El Paso) raised a point of order as a procedural move in an attempt to block the bill.

While lawmakers were sorting through the move, protesters in the gallery started chanting in opposition to the legislation. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan asked the Sergeant at Arms to clear the House gallery.

The issue of transgender rights brings new conflict at the Texas Capitol. A protester against Senate Bill 14 was apprehended by Texas Department of Public Safety officers May 2, 2023. (Nexstar photo/Ryan Chandler)

Senate Bill 14 would prohibit trans youth from getting puberty blockers and hormone therapy — care that medical groups say is vital to their mental health — in order to transition, according to the Texas Tribune. Trans kids who are already accessing these treatments for gender-affirming purposes would have to be “weaned off” in a “medically appropriate” manner. The bill would also prohibit transition-related surgeries, though these are rarely performed on kids. The Senate has already passed a version of the bill, and a majority of state representatives — all of them Republicans — support the measure, the Tribune said.

The bill will be back on the House floor Friday. Protests from opponents are expected throughout the day.

