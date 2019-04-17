Bill aims to improve process of getting a driver license

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. DPS Driver License Office on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State lawmakers approved a bill aimed at taking some of the frustration out of getting a Texas driver license.

House Bill 11 would move the responsibility for processing driver licenses from the Department of Public Safety to the Department of Motor Vehicles. That could streamline the process for customers since the DMV already handles car titles and registrations.

The bill calls for the change to be complete by January 1, 2021.

House members approved HB 11 on second reading. The bill is scheduled for final approval in the House on Thursday before moving on to the Texas Senate.

The House budget plan approved earlier this month puts money behind the plan to improve the process of getting a driver license. Under the budget proposal, the DMV would receive $200-million to go toward improving service. That includes hiring 962 additional full-time workers.