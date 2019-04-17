Bill aims to improve process of getting a driver license
AUSTIN (KXAN) — State lawmakers approved a bill aimed at taking some of the frustration out of getting a Texas driver license.
House Bill 11 would move the responsibility for processing driver licenses from the Department of Public Safety to the Department of Motor Vehicles. That could streamline the process for customers since the DMV already handles car titles and registrations.
The bill calls for the change to be complete by January 1, 2021.
House members approved HB 11 on second reading. The bill is scheduled for final approval in the House on Thursday before moving on to the Texas Senate.
The House budget plan approved earlier this month puts money behind the plan to improve the process of getting a driver license. Under the budget proposal, the DMV would receive $200-million to go toward improving service. That includes hiring 962 additional full-time workers.
More Texas Politics Stories
-
From 6th grader to lawmakers, an effort to cure Alzheimer's in Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Hundreds of thousands of Texans face Alzheimer's disease diagnoses. Advocates want the state to fund more research and education for the disease. They flooded the Texas Capitol to make their case to lawmakers.
"It's time for Texas to make Alzheimer's a public health crisis," said Mary McCourt, a member of the Midland chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Her dad died in 2017 after living with Alzheimer's for 14 years. Her grandfather also had it.Read the Full Article
-
Jenna Quinn Law aims to prevent child sexual abuse
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A 2009 Texas law requiring child sexual abuse prevention education for pre-K through 12th-grade students and teachers is serving as a model for legislation in Congress.
Called the “Jenna Quinn Law,” the bill filed by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is named after Jenna Quinn, a child sexual abuse survivor from Texas. Her sister, Stephanie Quinn-Hrabel, spoke alongside Cornyn, law enforcement and educators at the Center for Child Protection in Austin Wednesday to highlight the importance of the statute in Texas and how she hopes it can serve as a model on a federal level.
“Our family was not an at-risk family,” Quinn-Hrabel said. “We were in a very loving home, a very supportive home. We attended a private school. We loved playing in sports teams, being a part of extracurricular activities.”Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Voting rights groups protest Texas Senate passage of SB 9
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Voting rights and accessibility groups protested legislation they say would limit Texans' access to the polls.
Groups including MOVE Texas, Texas Freedom Network, RevUp, Texas Civil Rights Project, and the League of Women Voters of Texas, voiced their opposition to Senate Bill 9 , which would require a paper trail for elections systems to prepare for any audits.
It also requires the Texas Secretary of State's office to implement a pilot program and a series of audits to make sure electronic systems are counting votes correctly.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats