LOCKHART, Texas (Nexstar) — The race for Texas governor is hitting high gear. You’ve probably noticed more ads on air and online, as well as more phone calls and texts from the campaigns.

For Beto O’Rourke, the campaign has new urgency. A poll released last week from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows him behind Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. In the poll, Abbott has support from 49% of likely Texas voters. O’Rourke trails with 42% support.

O’Rourke faced an uphill battle from the start, like any Democrat running statewide. It has been nearly three decades since a Democrat last won a statewide election in Texas.

But no Democrat in recent years has campaigned like O’Rourke. In his 2018 bid for U.S. Senate against Republican Ted Cruz, O’Rourke traveled to every county in Texas. He’s taking a similar approach in this campaign. O’Rourke just wrapped up a seven-week long “Drive for Texas” that included stops in big cities and rural communities.

Along the way, O’Rourke has built up a network of volunteers. Now, he’s relying on them to mobilize untapped votes in every pocket of the state.

“The only way we will win is you. It’s not me,” O’Rourke told a crowd at a rally in Lockhart.

He’s tapping volunteers like Alice Wilson to help get Democratic-leaning voters to the polls, who may have stayed home in previous elections in a red state like Texas.

“This state has been Republican for so long that people don’t feel like their vote matters,” Wilson said at the Lockhart rally. “But this year, we know it does,” she added.

O’Rourke echoed that hope in an interview after the rally.

“The very people who’ve been drawn out of our democracy will provide the margin of victory on election night,” O’Rourke said.

Nexstar extended the same interview opportunity to Gov. Abbott. His office sent a written statement.