LAREDO, Texas (KXAN) — Beto O’Rourke will start campaigning again after taking a few days to recover at home from a bacterial infection, his campaign announced Wednesday.

The Democratic candidate for Texas governor will hold his first in-person event Friday evening with a fiesta in Laredo. His campaign shared the event will include prizes, music and free dinner for the first 200 attendees. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall 872.

O’Rourke went to a San Antonio hospital on Aug. 26 for treatment after he said he started not to feel well. He later told his supporters on social media that his doctors recommended resting at home in El Paso, so the campaign postponed several events. He said he’d return to the campaign trail once he began feeling better.

The Texas gubernatorial election will happen in 69 days on Nov. 8, which will pit O’Rourke against Gov. Greg Abbott. A recent poll focusing on the governor’s race showed the Republican incumbent maintaining a seven-point led over O’Rourke.

Texans for Greg Abbott, the governor’s reelection campaign, shared he would appear at an event Wednesday in Allen to mark the 2 millionth door-knocking for this election cycle. Abbott is then expected to hold another event in Fairview with senior voters.

Voters may have noticed the first ads starting to run from the two major candidates’ campaigns, signaling a ramp-up that will only intensify ahead of Election Day.