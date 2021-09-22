Appeals hearing in Paxton whistleblower lawsuit set for Wednesday

FILE – In this file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a hearing in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An appeals hearing regarding a whistleblower lawsuit against the Office of the Attorney General of Texas is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Third Court of Appeals will hear arguments about the denial of the OAG’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought against Ken Paxton by James Blake Brickman and three other former aides — David Maxwell, J. Mark Penley and Ryan Vassar.

The aides sued Paxton for wrongful firing and retaliation after they accused the state’s top law enforcement officer of using his office to help Nate Paul, a wealthy Austin-area real estate developer and Paxton campaign donor.

Paxton’s lawyers argued at the initial hearing in March that whistleblower protections don’t apply to claims about an elected official, that Paxton is not considered a “public employee” and that the AG’s office has immunity.

The hearing will be streamed on the court’s YouTube page and audio will be posted on the court’s website.