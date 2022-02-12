AOC in San Antonio Saturday to campaign for Casar, Cisneros

Greg Casar’s bid for Congress will receive support from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a rally in San Antonio on Feb. 12. (KXAN photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Texas Congressional candidates are hoping a visit from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will fire up their Democratic base just before early voting begins in their respective primaries — the group will start in San Antonio and make their way to Austin this weekend.

The New York progressive lawmaker is rallying behind Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros in Texas.

Casar, a former Austin City Council member, is facing three other Democratic candidates — State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, Carla-Joy Sisco and Rebecca Viagran — in the primary for Texas’ 35th Congressional District. The Republican primary for this seat includes 10 candidates.

Cisneros is hoping to unseat Rep. Henry Cuellar in the Democratic primary for the 28th Congressional District in Texas. He beat her by four percentage points in the 2020 primary. However, Cuellar is fending off potential political fallout after FBI agents raided his home in Laredo. He has not been charged with a crime, and the FBI has not specified the scope of its investigation into the congressman.

Cisneros has called the FBI investigation into Cuellar “alarming” and rolled out her first TV commercial this campaign season criticizing him.

That Saturday event is scheduled for noon at Paper Tiger, located at 2410 N. St Mary’s St. in San Antonio.

The rally will then make its way to Austin Sunday.