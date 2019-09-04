Another Texas Republican, Rep. Bill Flores, won’t run for re-election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rep. Bill Flores becomes the latest Texas Congressman to announce he will not run for re-election

Flores is a Republican who represents Texas’ 17th Congressional District, which stretches from parts of Austin to Waco and College Station. He serves on the House Budget committee and the Energy and Commerce committee.

Flores said in a statement that when he first announced he was running in 2009, he committed to run for six or fewer terms.

“During that time, I have traveled hundreds of thousands of miles, spent hundreds of nights away from home and generally worked 12-18 hours per day, six days per week in order to effectively serve over 700 thousand constituents in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley,” Flores said, later adding “My job as Representative has made it difficult to spend as much time with Gina and the rest of my family as I would like.”

Flores said in addition to more family time once his term ends in January 2021, he will get back into private sector business and “stay politically active on a federal, state, and local level.”

Until then, Flores said he planned to work “with a sense of urgency and diligence” to “rebuild our Military; to secure our border; to grow our economy through tax reform and regulatory reform; to restore fiscal soundness to the federal budget; to remove the uncertainty related to the ‘Dreamers’ in our country; to rebuild our critical infrastructure; to help enact the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement (USMCA) and other international trade reforms; to facilitate the accelerated deployment of 5G technologies; to enact common-sense reforms for prescription drug costs and health care; and to maintain America’s energy dominance.”

Flores joins the likes of fellow Texas Republicans Rep. Kenny Marchant, Rep. Will Hurd, Rep. Paul Mitchell and Rep. Michael Conaway in announcing he will not seek re-election.