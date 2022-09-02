AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 300 candidates have already been officially elected to office in Texas, two months before voters even cast their ballots.

Texas Secretary of State John Scott declared 324 candidates elected to office Thursday — all of whom were running unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.

The declaration means more than a third of all Texas House seats have already been filled, while just less than a third of Texas Senate seats are filled. Four of the state’s congressional districts already have declared winners.

Of the 150 seats in the Texas House, 38.7% already have declared winners: 22 Democrats and 36 Republicans.

The Democrats who ran opposed are mainly clustered in urban cities like Houston, Dallas and El Paso.

Unopposed Republicans tend to be in more rural areas, including much of north and east Texas.

The Texas Senate has 31 seats, 10 of which have already been decided.

Seven Republican candidates ran unopposed, representing areas including Amarillo, Lubbock, Abilene, Midland, Tyler and Wichita Falls.

Three Democrats have been elected in Houston and Dallas.

Texas gained two congressional seats this cycle thanks to population growth, meaning the state now has 38 seats in total.

Republican candidates ran unopposed in four of those seats, meaning they’ve already been declared the winners.

In addition, four unopposed candidates for the State Board of Education have been declared the victors, as well as 188 district judges and 40 criminal district attorneys statewide.