Advocacy groups denouncing bills that could change Texas voting laws

Voters show up to cast their ballots in the runoff election at the Ben Hur Shrine Temple in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Legislative Black Caucus and Texas National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) are hosting a joint press conference at 4 p.m. Friday to break down why they think GOP-backed election integrity bills will hurt Black voters.

The groups say the bills will disproportionately impact African-Americans and other minorities, and that Black Texans are “facing a return to Jim Crow.”

This topic was added to the special session after Texas Democrats walked out of a vote for Senate Bill 7 and broke quorum, preventing the bill from passing the Senate before the session’s deadline. Now, as one of the priority items in the current special session, it’s labeled as Senate Bill 1. There’s a companion bill in the House.

The bill could make the following changes to current Texas election laws:

Ban mail-in ballot drop boxes

Ban most drive-thru voting

Limit extended early voting hours

Require voters with disabilities to prove they can’t get to polls in order to get mail-in ballots

Allow partisan poll watchers to record voters who receive help filling out their ballots

Forbid local election officials from encouraging voters to fill out applications to vote by mail — even if they qualify

Republican advocates of the bill say it would restore trust in the voting process.

