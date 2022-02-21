Abbott’s COVID-19 polling numbers pose a challenge to his opponents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott finds himself above water in the polls when it comes to his handling of the pandemic, and it’s creating a challenge for his political rivals desperate to land a damaging blow in front of voters.

According to fresh polling from The Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, of the 1,200 polled in early February, 45% said they approve of Abbott’s job performance when it comes to COVID. Forty-one percent disapproved.

His approval jumps to 73% with Republicans only.

“His initial handling of COVID, and the way that it irritated elements of the far right of the party, helped generate some of his primary opposition that we see now, particularly Don Huffines and Allen West,” said James Henson, director of The Texas Politics Project.

Henson said as the governor moved from supporting restrictions in the early days of the pandemic to taking a tougher stance on keeping businesses open and masks and vaccines optional, Huffines and West had to pivot to other issues, like border security.

“The governor anticipated this fight and has been moving pretty steadily to the right,” Henson told KXAN.

While Abbott’s COVID policies remain deeply unpopular with many Democrats, St. Edward’s University political science professor Brian W. Smith said he doesn’t expect Democratic candidates such as Beto O’Rourke to take on Abbott over the pandemic.

“If you’re going to defeat Gov. Abbott in the fall, somebody like Beto O’Rourke has to come up with an issue that really resonates with all Texans across all party lines, not just Democrats,” Smith said.

“It’s going to be hard for Beto O’Rourke to really want to raise this issue,” Henson said, adding O’Rourke could face the bigger risk on the topic of the virus and the government’s response.

“The Abbott campaign and the governor [will attempt to] to saddle Beto O’Rourke with ownership of presidential and national [COVID-19] policies coming from the Biden White House.” Henson said.

The Texas Politics Project showed Abbott ahead of O’Rourke by 10 percentage points in a potential November showdown, and 45 points ahead of his nearest March primary opponents.