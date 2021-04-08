Abbott vows to make Texas a ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary State’ in response to Biden gun plan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is vowing to make Texas a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary State” after President Joe Biden announced new executive actions on ghost guns Thursday.

Abbott sounded off on Twitter, saying “Biden is threatening our 2nd Amendment rights. He just announced a new liberal power grab to take away our guns. We will NOT allow this in TX. It’s time to get legislation making TX a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State passed and to my desk for signing.”

It's time to get legislation making TX a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State passed and to my desk for signing. https://t.co/d4EydwmQnf — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 8, 2021

Biden’s actions focus on the regulation of “ghost guns” or homemade firearms put together from parts purchased online or at gun shows. Oftentimes, ghost guns lack serial numbers used to track most firearms, according to NewsNation. The Justice Department is expected to issue a proposed rule to rein in ghost guns within 30 days.

Another proposed rule expected within 60 days would tighten regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces. The rule would classify pistols that use stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles, NewsNation reported, which would then require a federal license to own, a more thorough application process and a $200 tax.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Justice Department will also have to issue an annual report on firearms trafficking under the new executive actions. NewsNation reports the last one was released in 2000.

Biden’s plan to address gun violence comes after a string of mass shootings in the country.

Ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store, and another eight were killed in shootings at Atlanta-area spa businesses last month. Six people, including the gunman, also died in a shooting in South Carolina Thursday.

Among other things, Biden’s executive actions nominate a former federal agent to be director of ATF and make investments across five federal agencies for community programs aimed at combating gun violence in urban areas.