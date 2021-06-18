4 Texans among Republicans calling for Biden to take cognitive test, including Trump’s former doctor

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to mark the passage of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fourteen House Republicans, including former President Donald Trump’s doctor while he was in office, are calling on President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test, saying Americans “deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader.”

Four Texans are among those Republicans who endorsed a letter addressed to Biden, his physician Kevin O’Connor and Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday:

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX 13th District), who served as Trump’s doctor

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX 24th District)

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX 36th District)

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX 4th District)

“We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all Presidents should follow the precedent set by former President Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities,” the letter reads.

The letter recalls in 2018, then-President Trump “excelled” on a Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), which Jackson conducted. According to its website, MOCA can be used to detect memory loss and forms of cognitive decline such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, depression and schizophrenia.

When I was Physician to President Trump, the media relentlessly pushed a narrative that he needed a cognitive test.



I administered the test and he excelled! — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) June 17, 2021

According to WebMD, Biden had two brain aneurysms in 1988. The letter brings up this past medical history, as well as times Biden had slip ups in memory in public, including when Biden visited Houston following the February winter storm and mispronounced Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s first name and mistitled Sen. John Cornyn.

“Unfortunately, your forgetfulness and cognitive difficulties have been prominently on display over the past year,” the letter reads.

A December 2019 report put out by O’Connor, Biden’s physician, called him a “healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to execute the duties of the Presidency.” A May 2021 report from the Washington Post said Biden’s office is expected to release updated health information for the president this year.