2nd phase of 2020 election audit in 4 Texas counties underway

FILE – Voters cast their ballots for the general election at Victory Houston polling station, one of the Harris County’s 24-hour locations, in Houston, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Texas has become the latest state where Republicans have rolled back access to voting methods that soared in popularity during last year’s pandemic presidential election. Following similar legislation in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa and some other GOP-controlled states, Texas Republicans passed new restrictions on mail-in balloting as well as bans on 24-hour polling places and drive-thru voting. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Secretary of State’s Office announced Friday it’s beginning Phase 2 of its forensic audit of the 2020 general election results in four counties.

The office first announced the forensic audit for Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant Counties in September and explained the process would be carried out in two phases.

The office spent a little over two months in Phase 1 of the audit, which focused on voting machine accuracy, cybersecurity assessments and identifying and removing any ineligible voters who may have casted ballots during the election. Any potential instances of illegal voting were to be sent to the Texas Attorney General’s Office to be investigated.

A summary of findings from Phase 1 of the audit will be available to the public by the end of this month, the SOS’ office said.

Phase 2 of the audit began with an “exhaustive document request” from the four counties, the SOS’ office said on Friday. The office claims the request “covers more election materials than any other election audit in the United States to date,” and the audit of those four counties will cover about 35% of all votes cast in the state during the 2020 election.

The office is asking for all documents county election officials are required to maintain for 22 months after each election under federal and state law.

According to a letter from Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott addressed to the four counties’ elections administrators, the counties are being asked to locate the documents in preparation for an on-site examination, tentatively scheduled for some time in January.

Also in the letter, Scott asks the elections administrators several questions about election security, including the following:

Do you have badge-controlled access to your election office?

Do you keep track of who enters into the office, especially sensitive areas?

Are visitors escorted at all times?

Do you keep track of who enters the ballot programming area?

Are the number of people authorized to access the programming area limited?

