AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pure adrenaline, joy and immense gratitude could be felt throughout the Texas’ Capitol on Tuesday, as two Texas Muslims made history.

Salman Bhojani — a convenience store cashier-turned-attorney- and business-owner from Euless, Texas, will represent District 92, the Arlington-area in North Texas.

Dr. Suleman Lalani, who came to the U.S. with a dream to help people through medicine, will represent District 76 in Ft. Bend County.

Both Democratic representatives are Southeast Asian immigrants from Pakistan.

There are 150 representatives in the Texas House, all of whom must have lived in the state for at least two years before being elected, and in the district they represent for at least one year, according to Texas law. They have to be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen and a “qualified elector,” meaning they aren’t barred from voting for any reason.

Supporters packed into overflow rooms in the Capitol on Tuesday, watching the livestream as the two stood among their peers on the House floor and were sworn in as representatives at the start of Texas’ 88th Legislative session.

People pack an overflow room to watch a livestream of the swearing in of Texas House members Jan. 10, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

A TV in an overflow room showing the livestream of the Texas House of Representatives swearing in Jan. 10, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

While most representatives held one hand up, and placed their other over the Bible, Representatives Bhojani and Lalani each placed one of their hands on a Quran, the central religious text of Islam.

Cheers roared from supporters in the watch-rooms as the two officially became State Representatives. Women wearing hijabs and parents holding their children in their arms were among those in the crowd, some almost in awe of the moment.

Neither Bhojani, nor Lalani imagined they’d be stepping into the role they did today, growing up. Both said it comes with great responsibility, and are hoping to serve all Texans during their first two-year terms.

This story will be updated by Reporter Jala Washington. She’ll have details about what issues the representatives are hoping to address during the 88th Legislative Session.