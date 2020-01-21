10 years after Citizens United, local candidate wants to tax PACs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ten years on from a controversial Supreme Court decision increasing the amount of money in political campaigns, a candidate for office wants to remove some tax breaks for some political contributions.

“There is a reason for the dysfunction and toxicity that we see in Congress. It is because it has become utterly captured and corroded by big money,” Julie Oliver, who’s running for Congress, wrote to KXAN. “We have to get big money and corporations out of our democracy and out of the halls of Congress, and I’m ready to file good legislation on Day 1 in Congress that will restore our democracy so Congress can get to work on what matters for Texas families.”

The Supreme Court decision known as Citizens United recognized political contributions as free speech and ruled that the Constitution allows unlimited amounts of speech in the form of political money.

End Citizens United, a group fighting to reverse the court’s decision, announced they were backing Oliver because she doesn’t accept PAC contributions.



“Julie is rejecting money that’s corrupted Washington and building a campaign of small-dollar donors that will always put Texas first,” said End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller.

Oliver is running against Democratic-Socialist Heidi Sloan in the March primary. The winner of that will likely take on incumbent Republican Roger Williams.



Oliver says her bill would be called “Tax the PACs Act,” which would take the tax-exempt status away from large political 501(c) entities like the National Rifle Association, the Family Research Council, and many other interest groups that represent industry and business groups.

KXAN reached out to Congressman Williams’ office and will update the story with his views on the idea.