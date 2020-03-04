1 vote decides race for runoff in House District 47

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The saying “every vote counts” was put to the test in one local House race. Former Austin City Council Member Don Zimmerman won the final spot in the Republican runoff for House District 47 by just one vote. A recount is all but assured of happening.

Jennifer Fleck easily secured the most votes, winning more than 32 percent support.

Don Zimmerman beat Justin Berry by that single vote, earning 4,099 votes to Berry’s 4,098. Berry officially has two days to request the recount according to Texas law, but he told KXAN he’s still in the fight, so we expect that recount request to happen.

Whoever wins in the runoff will go on to face first-term Democrat Vicki Goodwin. She ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.