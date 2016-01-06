Texas Military exec steps down after sexual harassment investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Military Department’s executive director is out of a job Wednesday following an internal investigation into allegations of sexual hararssment. The Texas Military Department (TMD) is comprised of the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard and the Texas State Guard.

In response to a public records request, the Texas Military Department confirmed Duane Waddill was put on administrative leave last month during the investigation. As of Tuesday, he is no longer employed with the department.

KXAN immediately reached out to State Rep. Susan Lewis King, who chairs the House Defense and Veterans’ Affairs Committee, which oversees the Texas Military Department. Rep. King’s office said they were simply told this morning that Waddill stepped down, and Col. Tracy Norris has been named the interim executive director. They were not aware of any investigation. We also reached out to Senate Veterans Affairs and Installation Committee Director Bill Wilson for comment, but have not yet received a response.

The fallout happened after anonymous complaints were made to the State Auditor’s hotline reporting system. On November 23, the adjutant general asked for an investigation into the allegations. During the course of the investigation, 23 current or former TMD employees were interviewed. The investigation resulted in a memo, finding substantiated claims of “ineffective leadership” and a “fear of retaliation” against employees who spoke up. As for the sexual harassment claims from five different women working with Waddill, investigators could not substantiate those allegations.

The investigation summary says, “Underlying both allegations is an implied allegation that the executive director has generally failed to demonstrate effective leadership to prevent the fear of retaliation among employees of the TMD State support staff.”

According to the report, the investigation was in reference to two anonymous complaints made to the State Auditor’s Office hotline reporting system regarding the Texas Military Department state support staff. The first complaint alleged wasteful use of state employees’ time and resources and a “degree of contempt towards our military.” The second complaint alleged sexual harassment by the executive director, saying Waddill made inappropriate comments about female appearance, style of hair and overall sexual references that created an intolerable work environment.

According to the investigation summary, three of the five employees interviewed on the sexual harassment allegation “expressed discomfort in the way that Mr. Waddill appeared to stare at their chests during conversations with him.”

In his sworn testimony, Waddill denied any sexual intent in his compliments or comments.

According to the summary, the investigation revealed that his comments in the workplace were unprofessional and inappropriate. It goes on to say, despite that, investigators determined the comments did not rise to the level of sexual harassment.

“Most of the comments were, on their face, not sexual in nature, but were mere compliments on style and appearance. Even those comments that were indisputably sexual in nature (which he denies making) were isolated and not continuous or pervasive. There is no evidence that the comments or behaviors of Mr. Waddill unreasonably interfered with work performance.”

In regards to the second allegation, which stated Waddill failed to demonstrate effective leadership and prevent the perceived fear of retaliation, the investigation report’s analysis said, “It is clear from the investigation that the morale and environment within the state support staff has suffered as a result of ineffective leadership.”

According to the report, most employees expressed frustration with the leadership style of a female employee and felt powerless to complain. More than half of the employees interviewed for this allegation expressed hesitance, the report says, in providing a statement out of fear of losing their job. Ten employees were emotional during the interview, “some tearing up at the fear they would not have anonymity.” This allegation, unlike the first, was substantiated.

A third allegation stated that Waddill directed his staff to write a book – said to be a “wasteful state of time and resources.” The allegation was not substantiated. The report says, “The facts show the professional development reading program to be within the reasonable guidance of the policy.”

According to Texas Military’s website, “The mission of the Office of the Executive Director is to care for our customers and to provide committed, professional support of our agency’s mission as stewards of the state’s financial and human resources.”

The Adjutant General of Texas, Major Gen. John Nichols, commands the Texas Military, and is appointed by the Governor. The Governor’s Office declined to comment.

KXAN is also working to speak with Waddill himself, and will keep you updated.