AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a year’s worth of renovations, the Texas Memorial Museum is set to reopen to the public in stages beginning this fall — as well as debut a new name.

The Texas Memorial Museum has changed its name to the Texas Science and Natural History Museum. After announcing “extensive renovation” work last November, the facility is slated to reopen to the public in September.

Some of the improvements to the museum include building upgrades like “roof repairs, revitalization of foundational exhibits, installation of new exhibitions and features, and improvements that will allow for hosted events,” per the museum’s website.

Amid announcements of the planned upgrades last fall, the University of Texas at Austin called it “the most extensive renovation in decades.” The historic museum, located off Trinity Street, was originally built in the 1930s and allows visitors to learn more about the natural world along with scientific discoveries made in Texas.