Texas Medical Board suspends Austin physicians indicted for health care fraud

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A disciplinary panel for the state’s Medical Board temporarily suspended two Austin physicians Friday after they were indicted for health care fraud by the U.S. Department of Justice last month.

Dr. Sekhar Suryadevara Rao and Dr. Vinay Kumar Parameswara allegedly submitted false claims to federal health care programs “for toxicology and DNA cancer screen tests.”

In a press release, the Justice Department said, “Rao and Parameswara did not examine or speak with the beneficiaries they signed testing orders for and there was no physician-patient relationship between the physicians and these beneficiaries.”

Between May 2014 and June 2016, the federal government alleges that the doctors submitted $36 million in false claims to TRICARE — a Department of Defense health care program — for the toxicology and cancer screen tests.

Both Dr. Sekhar Suryadevara Rao and Dr. Vinay Kumar Parameswara will be given a hearing — with notice — before the state’s Medical Board, unless it’s waived by the specific doctor.

Their suspensions remain in place until there’s further board action.

KXAN has reached out to Jason Murray Davis, a lawyer representing both doctors in the federal case, which is being tried in Dallas.

