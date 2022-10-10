KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that they and Kilgore Police Department arrested Luis Sanchez of Henderson on Friday, after he was found to be in possession of a $10,000 stolen Kubota lawnmower.

“The Complainant, in this case, had his livelihood taken due to a crucial part of his business being taken. This theft literally stopped his source of income for his family.” Sheriff B.J. Fletcher

Authorities said they received a complaint on Oct. 1, from the owner of a lawncare business stating that his Kubota zero-turn mower, 16-foot trailer and weed eaters had all been stolen.

During their investigation, officials said they obtained a video of a Toyota Tacoma in the area where the equipment was stolen from without a trailer attached.

They said the truck then left the area with a trailer and equipment in tow. Officials said they believe the truck and trailer used were also stolen.

Photo courtesy of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

The owner of the equipment then contacted the authorities again when he found his mower for sale on Facebook Marketplace. According to a press release, investigators told him to set up a meeting to purchase his mower back for $3,000.

Officials said Sanchez was then arrested and taken to Gregg County Jail. Later, he was charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, tampering with identification numbers and displaying a fictitious license plate.

HSCO and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they searched Sanchez’s property and found narcotics and several stolen items including, vehicles, trailers and lawn equipment.