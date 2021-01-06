Texas lawmakers diagnosed with COVID-19 after receiving first of two vaccine doses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Recent reports show people can still contract the coronavirus after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. KXAS spoke with Dr. David Winters at Baylor Scott & White who said people have a 50% chance of getting the virus after just one shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. At present, Moderna has not yet released its data.

Just this week, Fort Worth Representative Kay Granger tested positive for COVID-19 just a week after receiving her first dose of the vaccine. Then, Tuesday, Houston-area Representative Kevin Brady

announced on Twitter he had tested positive for the virus nearly three weeks after his first dose of the vaccine.

Tonite the Office of House Physician informed me that I’ve tested positive for Covid 19 & am quarantined.



As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec 18 & also recently tested negative for Covid on New Years Day.



Begin treatment tomorrow.

Shld be fine.🙏🏼 — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) January 6, 2021

When the COVID-19 vaccine is working best it’s 95% effective. However, doctors now say it may take two shots over six to eight weeks to reach that point. That means those who get the vaccine are still very much at risk of getting COVID-19 even a month after their first dose.

In December, Dr. David Lakey, the vice chancellor for health affairs and chief medical officer for the University of Texas System and member of the Texas Medical Association’s COVID-19 Task Force told KXAN some studies showed the vaccine can begin to provide some level of protection against COVID-19 just 10 days after the first shot, but that did not mean people are immune. He stressed people should continue to practice social distancing and proper COVID safety guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends people continue to stay vigilant and take proper precautions.

Experts say that while it could take two months for the vaccine to be fully effective it should not discourage anyone from getting the vaccine.

“We give a lot of flu shots every year and I get about a half a dozen folks who get the flu but a very mild case of it so by that analogy if you get one shot or two and get the virus you still should have a very mild case of it,” Dr. David Winters with Baylor Scott & White in North Texas told KXAS Tuesday.

As for Granger and Brady, they have both announced they are quarantining and monitoring their conditions. Their quarantine comes just days before the state’s legislative session is set to begin next week on Tuesday, Jan. 12.