Texas is ranked second-best state in the country for business according to CNBC

(AUSTIN BUSINESS JOURNAL) — Texas ranked No. 2 on CNBC’s annual list of the Top States for Business, which came out July 10.

The Lone Star State trailed only Virginia. North Carolina, Utah and Washington rounded out the top five — an eclectic group of states with diverse labor and business policies, led by a mixture of Democrats and Republicans.

CNBC based its ranking on more than 60 metrics across 10 categories, including workforce, economy, quality of life and cost of doing business. Texas scored 1,589 out of a possible 2,500 points.

Read the full story at the Austin Business Journal.