GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Grimes County Sheriff’s Office inmate who made his escape has been captured after a short search by multiple law enforcement agencies.

51-year-old Albino Guerrero was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. He was a kitchen trustee worker unloading a food truck in the Sally Port and walked away. The Sheriff’s Office says Guerrero was not considered missing until 3:47 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says Guerrero was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and tan boots. Guerrero possibly left the area in a gray Honda CRV, and was spotted near Anderson around 1:40 p.m.

Albino Guerrero. (Courtesy: Grimes County Sheriff’s Office)

An update was later issued, saying Guerrero was captured on foot at approximately 7:58 p.m. near the 5400 block of State Highway 90 in Navasota. The Sheriff’s Office received assistance in the search from the Navasota Police Department, Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, a TDCJ K-9 officer and the Precinct Two Constable. All other agencies in the region and the state were notified for a statewide BOLO (be on the lookout).

Guerrero was originally arrested July 8, 2022, and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Guerrero made trustee in August 2022, and had no disciplinaries.