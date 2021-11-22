Texas ice cream company Blue Bell releases Eggnog as new holiday flavor

BRENHAM, Texas (KXAN) — You can drink it (if it melts) or eat it as ice cream during this upcoming holiday season — Blue Bell announced Monday its Eggnog ice cream has arrived in stores.

Eggnog is one of Blue Bell’s three holiday-inspired flavors currently in stores, the Texas ice cream company said in a release. Christmas Cookies and Peppermint are returning to stores for the holidays.

All three holiday flavors are available in the half gallon size for a limited time, Blue Bell says.

Blue Bell says the ice cream is eggnog-flavored French ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and a whipped

topping swirl.

The Brenham creamery has a history of introducing special flavors based off the season.

Before summer, Blue Bell unveiled Chocolate Sheet Cake and Southern Blackberry Cobbler.