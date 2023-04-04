AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Public Education Committee is considering two different bills on Tuesday that aim to increase retention in Texas public schools, as the state struggles with teachers leaving the profession in droves.

Two of the bills being considered are part of Speaker Dade Phelan’s education priority bills this session.

House Bill 11 — authored by Rep Harold Dutton (D-Houston) — attempts to codify many of the recommendations made by the Teacher Vacancy Task Force. The group consisted of more than 40 public school teachers and administrators, who spent more than a year looking at why teachers are quitting and retiring in order to identify possible solutions.

One of the task force’s recommendations that Dutton included in his bill is an increase in the state’s per-pupil funding – or basic allotment – from $6,160 to $6,210.

The state would also adopt a new tiered structure, under this bill, to set the minimum salary for teachers. Right now, school districts can’t pay a first-year teacher less than $33,660 salary.

Dutton’s bill would differentiate the minimum salary based on a teacher’s years of experience and based on the type of certification a teacher has or lack thereof. The lowest amount an uncertified teacher could make in the state would be $35,000, if the bill passed as is.

The Democrat’s bill was left pending in committee on Tuesday.

House Bill 100 — authored by Rep. Ken King (R-Canadian) — has a lot of overlap with Dutton’s bill. However, his bill would chance how the state calculates funding toward districts.

Currently, that number is determined based on average daily attendance numbers. King’s legislation would change that calculation to be based on average enrollment within an individual school district, rather than daily attendance.

Kelly Wiley and John Thomas contributed to this report. Capitol Correspondent Monica Madden will have a full report on KXAN at 6 p.m. Check back for updates.