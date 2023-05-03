AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Texas House of Representatives has approved legislation that would create the Texas Space Commission and the Aerospace Research and Space Economy Consortium.

Part of a $350 million program supported by Gov. Greg Abbott, the two entities are intended to support the development of a coordinated strategic plan to position Texas as a global leader in space travel, research and technology.

The commission would be directed by a nine-member board that oversees intergovernmental collaboration and provides funding. The consortium, meanwhile, would be led by a nine-member executive committee made up of representatives from major university systems in the state — it would identify opportunities for research that promotes development and commercial space activity.

