AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Opioid Abatement Fund Council (OAFC) announced measures to distribute tens of millions in opioid settlement funds to Texas communities and hospital districts to address the opioid crisis on Tuesday.

OAFC is a council dedicated to making sure statewide opioid settlement agreements are allocated fairly to “remediate the opioid crisis.” The Texas Comptroller’s office provides administrative support to the Council.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who also serves as the chairman of the OAFC, praised OAFC’s decisions in approving abatement strategies, grant plans, and funding rules.

“I want to thank the Council members for their efforts in developing strategies that are designed to have an immediate impact,” said Hegar in a press release. “The grant plans take a multifaceted approach to treat Texans most at risk of overdose, increase substance use prevention and awareness among parents and students, and support our behavioral health workforce.”

Over the course of next year, OAFC’s laid out three plans to tackle the opioid crisis using $25 million for each following initiative:

Distribute Naloxone, a drug meant to reverse opioid overdoses

Raise awareness of substance abuse and prevention for grade school students and guardians

Reinforce training, recruitment and retention, and certification assistance for the behavioral health workforce

Directed by state law, the OAFC will distribute an estimated $166.7 million in opioid settlement funds to more than 150 hospital districts over an estimated 18 years.