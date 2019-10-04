Texas DPS identifies woman killed in head-on crash on FM 1704

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DPS-54787063

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a woman killed in a crash in Sept. after turning the wrong way onto Farm to Market Road 1704 near Elgin.

DPS was called to the intersection of FM 1704 and Beaver Road at 11:34 p.m. on Sept. 29. Authorities say a Honda was traveling westbound on Beaver Road at the same time a Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving south on FM 1704.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 58-year-old Leticia Palma Garcia, allegedly turned southbound instead of northbound and crashed into the Dodge Ram head-on.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:50 p.m. the driver of the pickup was uninjured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss