Texas DPS identifies woman killed in head-on crash on FM 1704

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a woman killed in a crash in Sept. after turning the wrong way onto Farm to Market Road 1704 near Elgin.

DPS was called to the intersection of FM 1704 and Beaver Road at 11:34 p.m. on Sept. 29. Authorities say a Honda was traveling westbound on Beaver Road at the same time a Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving south on FM 1704.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 58-year-old Leticia Palma Garcia, allegedly turned southbound instead of northbound and crashed into the Dodge Ram head-on.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:50 p.m. the driver of the pickup was uninjured.