Texas DPS identifies man killed in motorcycle crash near Liberty Hill.

News
Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the driver of a motorcycle who was killed in a crash just southwest of Liberty Hill Thursday night, Oct. 3.

The victim, 52-year-old Wade Robert Santos, was traveling northeast near the 1000 block County Road 288 at around 7:39 p.m. DPS says he drove off the road and crashed into a tree.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:05 p.m.

Santos was from Liberty Hill. He was transported to the Becks Funeral Home in Austin.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss