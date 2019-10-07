Texas DPS identifies man killed in motorcycle crash near Liberty Hill.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the driver of a motorcycle who was killed in a crash just southwest of Liberty Hill Thursday night, Oct. 3.

The victim, 52-year-old Wade Robert Santos, was traveling northeast near the 1000 block County Road 288 at around 7:39 p.m. DPS says he drove off the road and crashed into a tree.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:05 p.m.

Santos was from Liberty Hill. He was transported to the Becks Funeral Home in Austin.