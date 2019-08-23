Texas Capitol evacuated briefly Friday due to smoke in lower extension

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas State Capitol was evacuated for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon due to smoke coming from the lower extension.

Fire alarm going off at Texas Capitol. @austinfiredept is on scene and says evacuation is in progress. Reports of light smoke haze in lower extension. Crews searching for source. Our team is reaching out to @TxDPSCapitol for details. Video from @SteffiLeeTV pic.twitter.com/07dNSnxDI3 — Wes Rapaport (@wesrap) August 23, 2019

At about 1:08 p.m., the Austin Fire Department reported a light smoke haze in the lower extension of the capitol.

State Rep. Charlie Geren tweeted that the building was evacuated out of “an abundance of caution.”

“Burning smell in the extension. At this time, it’s not believed to be serious, but they are checking it out as we speak,” he wrote.

Chris Currens from the State Preservation Board told KXAN the call came from the E1 level of the Capitol extension. There was a smoke smell in the building but officials have not yet identified a source for the smell, Currens said.

As of 1:36 p.m. Austin fire officials said the smoke smell in the lower extension of the capitol had dissipated. Some crews were being cleared but investigations continue. By 1:40 p.m. the 100-200 people evacuated as a precaution were allowed back into the building.