Texas Capitol closed, businesses board up ahead of potential protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Capitol remains closed Wednesday ahead of Inauguration Day and law enforcement from various agencies is on standby. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are patrolling the Capitol grounds amid threats of armed protests.

Several business owners along Congress Avenue have boarded up their storefronts and others have decided to close for the day.

“I just didn’t want to put any of my people in harm’s way and with the type of people these demonstrations bring you don’t know what level of violence they’re able to commit, so there’s just no point of being here,” David Kruger, owner of Kruger’s Diamond Jewelers said. “It’s just precautionary.”

Kruger’s Diamond Jewelers sits just four blocks away from the Texas Capitol, less than a quarter of a mile, and following the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, he would rather be safe than sorry.

“Based on what happened in Washington D.C., that level of violence is something I don’t think I’ve ever seen,” Kruger said.

In a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety, officials confirmed they “deployed additional personnel and resources to the Texas State Capitol.”

Austin Police said they have “reports of planned assemblies,” and they are working with DPS to ensure the public’s safety, and the Travis County Sheriff’s Department also has deputies on standby.