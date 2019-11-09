Texas border agents track down group of migrants dressed in camouflage

U.S. Border Patrol Agents apprehend a group of 31 subjects dressed in camouflage attempting to conceal themselves in a deep mountain ravine. (Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents apprehended 31 Guatemalans wearing camouflage Tuesday morning.

Agents assigned to the Big Bend Sector’s Sanderson Station said they were patrolling near the Rio Grande when they spotted footprints heading north.

As the agents tracked the footprints on the ground, CBP Air and Marine Operations aircrew and air units with the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted aerial surveillance.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, agents on the ground encountered several individuals dressed in camouflage attempting to hide in thick brush. The air units were able to locate several other individuals in the surrounding area.

“The majority of the area in which our agents conduct their assigned patrol duties is desolate, rugged and unforgiving,” Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said in a statement. “I am proud to work with our dedicated and committed Agents. Our ability to work in partnership with CBP Air and Marine Operations and the Texas Department of Public Safety allowed us to safely and effectively make these arrests.”

In all, authorities tracked down 31 individuals. During processing, agents determined they were all Guatemalan nationals in the United States illegally.

Sanderson is about 20 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border between Alpine and Del Rio.