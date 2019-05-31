Texas basketball adds highly respected coach to coaching staff

Texas players and coach Shaka Smart pose for photographers with their trophies after defeating Lipscomb during an NCAA college basketball game for the NIT championship Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Texas won 81-66. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Texas men’s basketball adds more firepower to its coaching staff as the athletic department announced that former Michigan assistant Luke Yaklich will become the Associate Head Coach for the Longhorns.

Yaklich is a crucial hire for Texas Head Coach Shaka Smart, who lost his previous top assistant Darrin Horn after Horn accepted a head coaching position at the Northern Kentucky University.

“He’s a good fit for our staff because he brings a passion and commitment to all the little things and the details that go into making a program successful. He is not in any way afraid to roll up his sleeves and do whatever is needed,” Smart said Friday in a press release.

In addition to recruiting duties, Yaklich’s on-court teaching emphasis will be on the defensive end of the floor.

“I want to help us become the best possible defensive team that we can and work with each of our student-athletes on a daily basis to help them grow on and off the court. Ultimately, we want to win Big 12 Conference titles, get to the NCAA Tournament and advance, and play for a National Championship, said Yaklich in a press release.

Yaklich has coached basketball for over 20 years at the high school and college level.