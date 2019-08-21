Texas A&M Forest Service showcases ABIA air tanker base as wildfire activity increases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not a hot take to say it’s been hot lately. With these higher temperatures comes drier conditions and fuel for wildfires.

Texas A&M Forest Service is currently monitoring conditions across the state, per their press release. They’re also pre-positioning firefighting resources as fire danger increases.

Texas A&M showcased a few air tankers at their base in Austin Wednesday morning due to the increased fire activity across the state.

The base is located at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) which hosts three Type 1 Airtankers.

Texas A&M Forest Service sign near the runway where an airtanker sits.

Inside look of an airtanker where the fire retardant and water are stored for dropping on wildfires to help firefighters on the ground.

An airtanker contracted by Texas A&M Forest Service returned from a flight.

Two airtankers sit on the tarmac at the Texas A&M Forest Service base.

Texas A&M Forest Service and interagency firefighters and equipment are positioned across the state to respond to requests for assistance.

Anyone curious as to what they’re up to can follow updates on Twitter @AllhazardsTFS for wildfire information.